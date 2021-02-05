Longwood vaccinates area teachers

Vaccination efforts by Longwood University have continued this week, with university officials saying the school has been able to help inoculate 1,000 people.

In a Tuesday, Feb. 2, update, Longwood Assistant Vice President of Communications Matthew McWilliams said the university was on schedule to finish performing the first round of vaccinations for all Prince Edward County Public Schools (PECPS) staff who opted to receive the COVID-19 vaccine.

During a January school board meeting, PECPS Superintendent Dr. Barbara Johnson stated 49% of surveyed staff said they would receive the vaccine when it became available to them. Approximately 19% of respondents said they would not get the vaccine, and 32% preferred not to answer.

Tuesday, McWilliams also said Longwood was finalizing plans to begin vaccinating Buckingham County Public Schools teachers and staff on Thursday, Feb. 4.

McWilliams said the university has successfully provided first-round doses to nearly 1,000 people thus far.

Prince Edward County officials also announced Tuesday the launch of a new website, VaccinatePrinceEdward.org, which provides easy-to-understand information regarding the progression of vaccination efforts in Prince Edward County. The site aims to be used as a tool by residents as they navigate the vaccination progress and await their inoculation.