Longwood University will be closed Thursday

Longwood University has announced it will be closed Thursday, Feb. 18 due to impending inclement weather.

University dining and other facilities will operate on an amended schedule that can be found on the longwood.edu website.

Students are asked to make sure their cars are not parked under overhanging branches of trees. Students who park in the Wynne lot where there are no nearby trees will not be ticketed.

No in-person classes will be held. Classes may be held online or alternative assignments may be provided.