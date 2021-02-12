LCVA and H-SC galleries announce Zoom symposiums

The Longwood Center for the Visual Arts (LCVA) and Hampden-Sydney College (HSC) recently announced a series of Zoom symposiums presented in conjunction with the exhibition “Asterisks in the Grand Narrative of History,” an exhibition that spans two university/college galleries.

Curated by Jay Simple and Emma Steinkraus, this exhibition addresses relevant questions about how artists interrogate history and what kinds of new historical records artists can create. The artists on view use diverse strategies to resist and remake historical narratives in pursuit of a more just world. In their curation of this work, Simple and Steinkraus draw on a variety of sources, from pop culture to family photos to government archives, to illuminate the ways individual stories and historical forces are intertwined. The symposiums will take place on Thursday at 7 p.m. on Feb. 18, Feb. 25 and March 11.

The first Zoom symposium will be held on Feb. 18 from 7 to 8:30 p.m. and includes artists Anina Major, Becci Davis, Jason Patterson and Marisa Williamson. The second symposium on Feb. 26 features a film screening and artist talk by Amir George. The final symposium on March 11 showcases artist talks by Zora J Murff, Richard-Jonathan Nelson and Kieran Myles-Andrés Tverbakk. All Zoom symposiums will be held on Thursday evenings from 7-8:30 p.m.

All events are free and open to the public. Please register in advance through https://lcva.longwood. edu/. For questions about the symposiums, please email lcvainfo@ longwood.edu. To view Amir George’s video installation, please visit The Gallery at Brinkley Hall at Hampden-Sydney College.