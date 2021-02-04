Joyce Lee Cummings Davis, 84 of Francisco Road, Buckingham, passed away Sunday, Jan. 31.She was the loving wife of the late Thomas Leon Davis.

Born in New Hanover County, North Carollina, she was a daughter of the late Josephine Singleton and George Henry Cummings.

Joyce was a member of Glory Baptist Church. She worked in the Prince George School System in Maryland for 23 years.

She is survived by five children, Beverly D. Bernacchio of Maryland, Thomas L. Davis, Jr. and husband, Jim McDonald of California, Paula D. Sand of North Carolina, Alice Carter and husband, Gregory of Maryland and Tasha L. Davis; six grandchildren, Debby, Casidy, Randy, George, Jennifer and Tyler; ten great-grandchildren; four great-great-grandchildren and numerous nieces and nephews.

She was preceded in death by a daughter, Cynthia Davis; two sons-in-law, Michael Sand and Jerry Bernacchio; a sister, Jeanette Hufham and a brother, George Cummings.

A funeral service will be held 2 p.m., Friday, Feb. 5 at Glory Baptist Church with Rev. Chris Brooks officiating. Burial will follow in the church cemetery.

The family will receive friends one hour prior to the service at the church.

