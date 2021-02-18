Inviting the Savior into our lives

For Christmas, I gave my wife a reproduction of the Minerva Teichert painting, “Christ in His Red Robe.”

Because we have not decided where to hang it, this artwork sits propped at our kitchen table, as if Jesus was sitting at the table with us as we eat meals, read and even play games.

This situation reminded me of the song:

“If the Savior stood beside me,

Would I do the things I do?

Would I think of His commandments and try harder to be true?

Would I follow His example?

Would I live more righteously, if I could see the Savior standing nigh, watching over me?”

When I was a wee lad, I heard similar songs and wondered if Jesus might at any moment appear at our house to share a meal or stay the night. I confess that this idea left me slightly terrified because I didn’t feel quite ready to meet Him.

However, rather than causing fear or trepidation, having the Savior near should be one of our highest priorities. Remembering Jesus in all that we do and seeking to pattern our lives after His, draws us closer to God.

How do we do it?

Studying the scriptures helps us truly know Jesus Christ. We can read about how He behaved when faced with trials and temptations, shared testimony with others and treated those who were sick or in need. Knowing more about His perfect life can be a guide and an inspiration.

Daily fervent prayer also opens the door to greater communion with our Savior. Just as earthly parents desire the best for their children, our Heavenly Father seeks to guide and comfort each of us. Through prayer we speak to Him and through the soft and gentle whispers of the Holy Ghost He answers.

Finally, weekly worship is essential to following our Heavenly Father and His Son Jesus Christ. As we worship God with fellow believers, even virtually, we draw closer to Heaven. Through partaking of the symbols of Christ’s body and blood, we renew covenants that bring us power throughout the week.

In 1994, Howard W. Hunter, president of The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, extended a powerful invitation to “live with ever more attention to the life and example of the Lord Jesus Christ, especially the love and hope and compassion He displayed. I pray that we might treat each other with more kindness, more courtesy, more humility and patience and forgiveness.”

Allowing Jesus into our lives through scripture study, prayer and regular worship will open the windows of heaven. Following the example of Jesus Christ brings power and courage to walk the covenant path back to God’s presence.

To experience that power, may we each be prepared to invite Christ into our homes and our lives.

“Within my heart a welcome guest,

Within my home abide.

O Savior, stay this night with me;

Behold, tis eventide!”

DR. BRENT ROBERTS is the Elders Quorum President in the Sandy River Branch, The Church of Jesus Christ of Latter-day Saints, and also Dean of Greenwood Library at Longwood University. He can be reached at brentsroberts@ hotmail.com.