Hearing for meat processing facility in Cumberland scheduled

A public hearing is scheduled for Tuesday, Feb. 9, for the Cumberland County Board of Supervisors to consider a proposed rezoning request for the construction and operation of a meat/food processing facility in Cumberland.

According to the public hearing notice, the board will meet Feb. 9 at 6 p.m. or as soon thereafter as may be heard in the Circuit Courtroom of Cumberland County to conduct a public hearing on the request of Harold J. Collins to rezone a plot of land located off of Route 45, Cumberland Road, from A-2 General Agricultural to an M-2 Industrial District.

The rezoning request, according to the notice, is for the purpose of constructing and operating a “meat/food processing facility, farm market/retail center, agricultural development center and related activities.”

The property under consideration is identified as Tax Map 97-3-6. The property consists of approximately 20 acres of land and is located in close proximity to the Randolph Fire Department.

The notice states copies of the proposed development applications are available for public review at the office of the Cumberland County Planning Department, County Administration Building, 1 Courthouse Circle, Cumberland, Virginia between 8:30 a.m. and 4:30 p.m. of each business day.

The public is invited to attend the hearing at which persons affected may appear and present their views.

Questions or comments may be directed to the Planning and Zoning Department at (804) 492-3520. Persons with disabilities are urged to contact the County Administrator’s Office at (804) 492-3625 at least five days prior to the meeting to arrange for any necessary accommodations.