Fire departments available for charging and water

With more than 8,000 Prince Edward households without power due to Saturday’s ice storm, seven volunteer fire departments have been opened where residents can get fresh water and charge electronic devices.

The fire departments will be open Sunday, Feb. 14 from noon to 5 p.m. and Monday, Feb. 15 from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m.

The seven volunteer fire departments are:

Farmville Volunteer Fire Dept. – 100 W. Third St.

Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire Dept. – 182 South Boundary Road

Pamplin Volunteer Fire Dept. – 2394 Pamplin Road

Prospect Volunteer Fire Dept. – 45 Campbell Hill Road

Meherrin Volunteer Fire Dept. – 102 Moores Ordinary Road

Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Dept. – 2673 Darlington Heights Road

Rice Volunteer Fire Dept. – 948 Rices Depot Road

In addition, three water spigots are located in Farmville for public use at –

South Main and Graham streets

North Main at the Welcome to Farmville sign

East Third Street at Persimmon Tree at the Welcome to Farmville sign

A press release from the county said the timeline for restoration of power remains uncertain. County officials said they urge residents to shelter in place and stay off the roadways while fire departments, VDOT and other agencies work to clear roadways of downed trees.

Residents are asked to call 911 to report downed power lines or trees blocking roadways.