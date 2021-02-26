DMV adds more online options

The Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV) is now offering even more convenient online service options for customers during the current COVID-19 pandemic.

Customers can now skip a trip to the DMV and instead visit dmvNOW.com to replace their commercial driver’s license (CDL), driver’s license learner’s permit, driver privilege card or learner’s permit, or limited duration driver’s license, permit or CDL. Online credential replacements are only available to customers age 18 and older. These transactions previously required an in-person visit.

“DMV continues to add online options to not only make service more convenient, but to create additional appointment opportunities for customers who need in-person service,” DMV Commissioner Richard D. Holcomb said. “Customers have come to rely on alternate means of service for every aspect of life during the COVID-19 pandemic and we will continue to look for ways to meet new expectations.”

Virginia is an innovator in online services and became the first state in the nation to offer secure online driver’s license renewals in the 1990s. In response to the COVID-19 pandemic, DMV quickly navigated to an appointment-only operational model for in-person service and has increased the number of online transactions to more than 50, necessitating fewer in-person visits and prioritizing the health and safety of customers and staff.

Some of the most popular online transactions include vehicle registration renewals, driver’s license renewals, and requests for vehicle and driver transcripts.