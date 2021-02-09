Delores Faye St. John Amos, 59, went to be with the Lord on Friday, Feb. 5. She was preceded in death by her parents, Walter Beverly and Janet Delores East St. John.

She is survived by her son, Kristopher D. Hale and his wife, Erin, of Salem; daughter, Soma M. Jones and her husband, Richard, of Farmville and 6 grandchildren, Kole, Melody, Klarissa, Kadence and Killian Hale all of Salem and Leah Jones of Farmville. She also has one sister and brother-in-law, Kathy and Mark Roberson, of Roanoke, and special cousin, Diane Jenkins of Farmville, along with a host of family and friends.

She was very much a dog lover and had many fur babies through the years. Her surviving fur babies include Bane, Winky and Sausage.

No service is planned at this time. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.