David Berkley Cobb, 84 of Farmville, passed away on Jan. 16 at Lynchburg

General Hospital.

Berkley was born in Cullen on Mar. 20, 1936 to Virgie Etta and John Beach Cobb.

Berkley is survived by daughters, Virginia E. Dydak of New York and Davina Goodman (John)

of Maryland; two grandchildren, Jessica Norsworthy (Richard) and Anastasia Green (James);

great grandchildren, Joseph and Ryleigh; sister, Phyllis Cobb Atkins of Cullen and

many nieces and nephews.

Berkley was preceded in death by brothers, Berlie F. Cobb, John B. Cobb, Jr. and George

Melvin Cobb and sisters, Ida South and Beatrice Hartig.

He served four years in the United States Air Force with the Air Police, where he received the

Medal of Good Conduct. He was honorably discharged on Dec. 1, 1961. He also served

in the United States Air Reserves until Jan. 12, 1963.

Berkley spent most of his life in Maryland where he worked as a Union Electrician for IBEW

Local Union 26. His work included 15 years for the US Government as an electrician foreman

at the Architect of the Capitol.

After retirement, Berkley moved back home to Cullen. He later moved into an apartment at the

Woodland in Farmville, where he enjoyed the company of the residents there. Berkley was a

bright light to many of the residents at the Woodland, as well as his many family members in

Virginia.

Myrtle Beach was his happy place and he spent many vacations there, enjoying the ocean

breeze. On many Saturdays you could find Berkley hanging out at Town and Country

Furniture, savoring time spent with his family and friends.

He will be greatly missed.

Puckett Funeral Home in Farmville assisted the family.