Church and community events

FEBRUARY 20

STEW FUNDRAISER — The Palmer Springs Fire Department will hold its Brunswick Stew fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 20 from 8 a.m. to noon at the firehouse located at 1697 Palmer Springs Road at the intersection of Palmer Springs Road, Rough Road and Mineral Springs Road. Pickup will be by drive-thru only. The stew is $8 per quart. Pre-orders may be placed by calling (434) 689-2631 or (434_ 689-2661. The stew master is Larry Clark.

FEBRUARY 21

WIND SYMPHONY CONCERT — The Longwood University Wind Symphony will present a live concert Sunday, Feb. 21 at 4 p.m. at Jarman Auditorium on the Longwood campus. The concert can be seen via livestream on the Longwood University Music Department Facebook page, the Elwood’s Recital YouTube channel or by following the link – https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=zrItH8HiDCg. The livestream will begin at 3:50 p.m. The Wind Symphony, under the direction of Dr. Kevin M. Callihan, will perform works by Leo Delibes, Frank Ticheli, Dana Wilson, Malcolm Arnold, Jodie Blackshaw, Robert Spittal, and Getty Huffine. Marcus Grant, professor of trumpet, will be featured in Frank Ticheli’s An “American Elegy,” a tribute to those who lost their lives at Columbine High School on April 20, 1999.

FEBRUARY 23

SOIL AND WATER MEETING — The Piedmont Soil and Water Conservation District Board of Directors will meet Tuesday, Feb. 23 at 11 a.m. in the conference room of the Prince Edward County Agricultural and Natural Resources building located at 100 Dominion Drive in Farmville. The public may attend but must register by Friday, Feb. 19 so social distancing measures may be put into place. Masks are required upon entry into the building and during the meeting.

FEBRUARY 25

BLOOD DRIVE SET — St. John’s Lutheran Church will host a Red Cross Blood Drive Thursday, Feb. 25. The drive will be held from 1 p.m. to 6 p.m., at St. John’s Lutheran Church at 1301 Milnwood Road, in Farmville. Only prescheduled appointments will be honored. No walk-ins are permitted at this time.

FEBRUARY 27

BENEFIT STEW — Spring Hollow Farm Market at 1975 James Madison Highway in Farmville will have a benefit stew fundraiser Saturday, Feb. 27. Call (434) 906-4941 to reserve stew at $9 per quart. The Appomattox Stew Gang will have the stew ready for pick-up at 11 a.m.

UNTIL FURTHER NOTICE

FOOD DISTRIBUTION — Delma’s Pantry in Cumberland County will have curbside food distribution at Cumberland Middle School the second, third and fourth Friday’s of the month at 9:30 a.m. each Friday. Senior boxes will be given out at the distributions.

CALVARY BAPTIST CHURCH — Calvary Baptist Church, 1144 Hendricks Rd. in Prospect are in revival indoors every Sunday at 11 a.m. Sunday school is at 9:30 a.m. Bible study is every Thursday night at 6 p.m. Masks are available for those who desire one. Rev. Darryl Brown is the pastor.

NEW HOPE BAPTIST CHURCH — There are now two ways for participants to take part in the Living Word of God and Devotional Prayer and Praise each Tuesday evening at 6:30 p.m. A Zoom conference is available at https://us02web.zoom.us/j/81256104719?pwd=Y0cvVEhPTjlERmx5L0pPQUJvY09IZz09. The meeting ID is 812 5610 4719. The passcode is 495579. The service may also be accessed by phone at (701) 779-9869.

CORNERSTONE BAPTIST CHURCH — Until further notice, Cornerstone Baptist Church will have drive-in services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second, third, and fourth Sundays. Services are also available on Facebook Live and the conference call number at 10 a.m. Sunday school is on the first and fifth Sundays in the sanctuary at 9:30 a.m. COVID-19 guidelines will be followed.

CEDAR BAPTIST CHURCH — Cedar Baptist Church at 3932 Bell Road in Dillwyn will have worship services inside the sanctuary at 10 a.m. each Sunday. Anyone attending the inside service will be asked to comply with the safety ordinances such as masks and social distancing. However, there will be an area designated for those that are not required to wear a mask for medical conditions. This service will also be available at the same time over the radio at 87.9 FM for anyone preferring to remain in their vehicle in the church parking lot.

BIBLICAL BAPTIST CHURCH — Biblical Baptist Church will meet each Sunday at 10 a.m. and 11 a.m. with lunch to follow and a 1:30 p.m. service. Bible study is on Wednesdays at 7 p.m. All services are being held at the VFW Post on Graham Road due to flooding of the church building.

FARMVILLE UNITED METHODIST CHURCH — Farmville United Methodist Church will have no in-person worship until further notice. Virtual worship will continue at 10 a.m. each Sunday on the church’s Facebook page as well as on YouTube.

PEAKS BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Peaks Baptist Church at 1948 Peaks Road Prospect will have worship and praise services on first, second, and fourth Sundays in the church parking lot at 10 a.m. until further notice.

MONROE BAPTIST CHURCH — Monroe Baptist Church in Rice, Virginia will be having Park and Praise services beginning at 10 a.m. on the second and fourth Sundays of each month until further notice.

MT. NEBO BAPTIST CHURCH — Mt. Nebo Baptist Church in Dillwyn will continue having outdoor service. The new time is 10 a.m. Beginning the third Sunday in November services will move indoors beginning at 11 a.m. Outdoor services will continue for those who do not want to go inside. You will be able to tune in on a radio station to hear the service. We will announce the frequency before service begins on the third Sunday. Thank you for continuing cooperating with us during this challenging time.

CONFERENCE CALL SERVICES — Apostolic Faith Church of All Nations will hold worship services by conference call until further notice. Sunday morning worship will be at 9 a.m. and Tuesday night Bible study at 7 p.m. The conference call number is (563) 999-2269 access code 406570.

PARKING LOT SERVICES DISCONTINUED — Sharon Baptist Church in Cumberland is discontinuing parking lot services for the winter months. Services will be posted on YouTube until further notice. For more information call (434) 392-5884.

VETERANS SERVICES — The American Legion Accredited Veterans Service Officers is available to see veterans and their family members at the Farmville VFW on the second and fourth Tuesday from 8:30 a.m. until 1 p.m. Veteran Service Officers may be reached at 434-414-6504.

FARMVILLE PRESBYTERIAN CHURCH — Farmville Presbyterian Church located at 200 West Third Street will hold in-service worship each Sunday at 11 a.m. The church is practicing social distancing, and a face covering will be required during the service. Audio of the services is also available on the church’s Facebook page as well as the church website (farmvillepresbyterian.org). For further questions please feel free to contact the church office at (434) 392-4243.

VIRTUAL SERMON — 11 a.m. every Sunday presented by the Rev. Toney W. Smith, pastor of St. Level Baptist Church, Clarksville and Greenwood Baptist Church, Boydton. The public is welcome to join in and listen to the message. Call (804) 665-9969. When asked put in code 9059059#.

LIVE STREAMING SERVICES — at First Liberty Baptist Church will be held the first and third Sunday at 10 a.m. and Bible study via teleconference on Tuesdays at 6:30 p.m. Dial in at 617-793-8841, no code. All other programs and services will remain suspended in compliance with the governor’s orders.

PARK AND PRAISE SERVICE — 10 a.m. to 11 a.m. at Zion Hill Baptist Church on Sundays until further notice. Services are held every week, except for fifth Sundays.

CHURCH ACTIVITIES CANCELED — New Grove Baptist Church calendar activities are canceled until further notice. Virtual Worship Service will continue to be conducted on second and fourth Sundays, and Sunday school/Bible study will be held on the first and third Sundays at 10:30 a.m.

SERVICE TIME CHANGED — Until further notice, Mt. Moriah Upper Room Baptist Church at 1913 Tuggle Road, Farmville will have outdoor church service at 9 a.m. on first through fourth Sundays.

ZION BAPTIST SERVICES — Zion Baptist Church of Dillwyn will have phone conference services each Sunday morning at 11 a.m. To join in, call 1-559-671-2916.

MERCY SEAT BAPTIST CHURCH SERVICES — Mercy Seat Baptist Church regular parking lot church services will begin at 11 a.m..

BETHEL GROVE BAPTIST CHURCH PARK AND PRAISE — Bethel Grove Baptist Church, in Rice, will have Park and Praise at 9:30 a.m. every Sunday until further notice. All are welcome.

JERICHO BAPTIST CHURCH — Jericho Baptist Church will be on WFLO – 870 AM at 10:30 a.m. the first, third and alternating fifth Sundays and at 11 a.m. on the second, fourth and alternating fifth Sundays. The services will also be on Facebook Live.