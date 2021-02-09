Chris Edward “Coach” Gunter, 63 of Buckingham, passed away on Feb. 7 at his home peacefully with his family after a courageous 3-year battle with cancer. He was the loving husband of Melody Vest Gunter of 18 and half years.

Born on Jun. 30, 1957, in Farmville, he was the son of Virginia Allen Gunter and the late Roy Edward Gunter. He was a graduate of Prince Edward Academy class of 1975. He retired from the state of Virginia (DOC and CVTC) in 2019. Chris is a past member of the Toga Fire Department and Buckingham County Volunteer Rescue Squad. He was a member of the Slate River Hunting Club and a lifelong member of Pleasant Grove Baptist Church.

Chris was the head football coach of Prince Edward County Middle School. Coach Gunter loved his family and his extended Prince Edward football family. Throughout his fight with cancer, he showed people how to fight the good fight. He continued to show an extraordinary amount of commitment to his team and players by coaching even during his treatments.

In addition to his wife and mother, he is survived by two daughters, Kelly Hodge (Jason), Keri Sage (Justin); a son, Chad Keesee; grandchildren, Kayla Sage, Tyler Sage, April Sage, Stephen Keesee and Maddie Hodge; a brother, Keith Gunter (Paige); two sisters, Janice Layne and Robin Gunter; five nephews; one great-niece; devoted best friend, Coach Larry White; devoted assistant coaches, Will Simmons, Mike Dupuy, and Berry Brown; his dog, Toby and other relatives and friends.

His beautiful life will forever be cherished.

A graveside funeral service officiated by Pastor Truley Trammell will be held 2 p.m., Wednesday, Feb. 10, at Pleasant Grove Baptist Church Cemetery, 1663 Mt. Rush Hwy, Dillwyn, (Rt. 24, beside the Toga Fire Department).

Coach Gunter will be available for viewing on Tuesday from 2 p.m. until 6 p.m. and 9 a.m. until Noon on Wednesday at Robinson Funeral Home.

Those wishing to make memorials, please send memorial contributions in memory of Chris to Pleasant Grove Baptist Church, 1663 Mt. Rush Hwy. Dillwyn, VA 23936.

Robinson Funeral Home and Crematory is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com