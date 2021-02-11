Carter to retire after more than 20 years

Buckingham County Administrator Rebecca Carter has announced her plans to retire in June.

At the Monday, Feb. 8, Buckingham County Board of Supervisors meeting, Carter was recognized briefly for her recent appointment to the Virginia Association of Counties (VACo) Finance Steering Committee.

Carter said the appointment was not a big deal, adding she had also been appointed to the Virginia Association of Counties Group Self-Insurance Risk Pool (VACORP) Supervisory Board.

In discussing her appointment to the supervisory board, Carter mentioned she had notified VACORP that she would be retiring come the end of June.

Tuesday, Feb. 9, Carter confirmed she would be retiring from the county administrator position June 30 after giving a six-month notice during a closed session in December.

Carter said she will no longer serve on VACo’s Finance Steering Committee after June, but she will still be able to serve her VACORP board term, which actually began in late August 2020, until it expires December 2021.

Carter, who’s been with the county since 1986, said she served as interim county administrator for Buckingham County several times before officially accepting the position in 1997. After more than 20 years in the role, Carter said she’d been considering retiring for a while and finally decided it was time to do so.

“At this time I do not have any ‘plans,’” she said of her approaching retirement. “First I will try to catch up on things I have not been able to find time to do in many years.”

Carter said the county administrator position will begin to be advertised in the next few weeks.