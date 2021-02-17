February 18, 2021

  • 32°

Benchmark to have limited hours Thursday

By Staff Report

Published 5:33 pm Wednesday, February 17, 2021

Benchmark Community Bank is planning to open from noon to 3 p.m. Thursday, Feb. 18 due to the impending ice storm that is expected to impact the area.

Some Benchmark bank branches may be impacted more than others by the bad weather. Please call your local branch before venturing out to make sure they are open Thursday, Friday and Saturday.

Print Article

  • Latest Local News

  • Calendar of Events

  • Special Sections

    More Special Sections