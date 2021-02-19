Assistance for Prince Edward County and Farmville residents

In response to the recent ice storms and prolonged power outages, Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville, in partnership with local volunteer fire departments, nonprofit agencies and the faith community, are coordinating assistance to residents.

In a Thursday evening, Feb. 18, press release, the county provided the following listing of places residents can find assistance:

COUNTY-TOWN WARMING CENTER

Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium

2750 Layne Street, Farmville, VA

Friday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Warmth, charge electronics (bring your own charger), use restrooms (bring your own toiletries and towels, wash cloths, etc.), fill water containers from faucets (bring your own containers). Masks and social distancing are required.

OVERNIGHT EMERGENCY SHELTER (ON-CALL ONLY, REGISTRATION REQUIRED)

Prince Edward-Farmville Youth Association Gymnasium

2750 Layne Street, Farmville, VA

Beginning Friday, Feb. 19, the County-Town Warming Center located at the PEFYA Gymnasium (2750 Layne St.) will convert to an overnight shelter for residents of Prince Edward County and the Town of Farmville, if needed, but people must call (434) 315-1503 to register.

Important — registration is required: Registration closes for overnight sheltering at 6 p.m. At this time, overnight sheltering is offered on the nights of Friday, Feb. 19, and Saturday, Feb. 20, only. Call (434) 315-1503.

ADDITIONAL WARMING CENTER LOCATIONS IN PRINCE EDWARD COUNTY:

Meherrin Volunteer Fire Department

102 Moores Ordinary Road, Meherrin, VA

Friday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Warmth, charge electronics (bring your own charger), use restrooms, fill water containers from faucets (bring your own containers). Masks and social distancing are required.

Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department

2673 Darlington Heights Road, Pamplin, VA

Friday – Sunday: 10 a.m. – 5 p.m.

Warmth, charge electronics (bring your own charger), use restrooms, fill water containers from faucets (bring your own containers). Masks and social distancing are required.

Farmville Baptist Church

Address: 132 North Main Street, Farmville, VA

(434) 392-5041

Saturday – Monday: 2 – 4 p.m.

Warmth, charge electronics (bring your own charger), use restrooms (no showers — bring your own toiletries and towels, wash cloths, etc. to use sinks), fill water containers from kitchen sink (bring your own containers). Masks and social distancing are required.

Farmville United Methodist Church



212 High Street, Farmville, VA

(434) 392-4686

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 3 p.m.

Open to offer warmth, cook a meal and use freezer space and charging of electronics (bring your own charger). Masks and social distancing are required.

Heritage Baptist Church

700 Milnwood Road, Farmville, VA

(434) 392-6119

Friday – Sunday: 8 a.m. – 8 p.m.

Warmth, charge electronics (bring you own charger), use internet, use restrooms (no showers — bring your own toiletries and towels, wash cloths, etc. to use sinks), fill water containers from kitchen sink (bring your own containers). Masks and social distancing are required.

St. John’s Lutheran Church



1301 Milnwood Road, Farmville, VA

(434) 392-1875

Monday – Thursday: 9 a.m. – 1 p.m. and 2 – 5 p.m.

Warmth, charge electronics (bring your own charger), use internet, shower (bring your own toiletries and towels). Masks and social distancing are required.

Southside Virginia Family YMCA

Check for information regarding the Y’s schedule for Friday, Feb. 19, or call (434) 392-3456.

580 Commerce Road, Farmville, VA

Monday – Thursday: 5:30 a.m. – 9 p.m. (They are subject to change during inclement weather. Call in advance: (434) 392-3456.

Open to those who are still without power to utilize showers, running water and to charge devices (membership is not required). Anyone over the age of 18 must provide identification. Due to the COVID-19 environment, access will be controlled for social distancing. Masks and social distancing are required.

The Y encourages people to call ahead and make a reservation for shower access. They will make every effort to accommodate walk-ins. The phone number for the Y is (434) 392-3456.

Bulk Water and Charging

The county and the town have made arrangements to provide access to water and charging stations for citizens. The following volunteer fire department locations will be open as follows for public use of outdoor water spigots and/or indoor charging stations of electronics. Masks and social distancing are mandatory to enter a fire department.

Farmville Volunteer Fire Department (100 West Third St.)

Hampden-Sydney Volunteer Fire and Rescue (182 South Boundary Road)

Pamplin Volunteer Fire Department — Old Firehouse (2394 Pamplin Road)

Prospect Volunteer Fire Department (45 Campbell Hill Road)

Meherrin Volunteer Fire & Rescue (102 Moores Ordinary Road)

Darlington Heights Volunteer Fire Department (2673 Darlington Heights Road)

Rice Volunteer Fire Department (948 Rices Depot Road)

Outdoor water spigots — Town of Farmville

Two water spigots are located in the Town of Farmville for public use at the following locations:

Farmville Train Station

Farmville Farmer’s Market

Piedmont Senior Resources

Services are available to those older than 60 in Amelia, Buckingham, Charlotte, Cumberland, Lunenburg, Nottoway and Prince Edward counties. For assistance call (800) 995-6918.

The services include the following:

shelter information

blankets

shelf-stable meals

care packages

firewood

water

The above list of assistance locations and services will be updated daily by volunteers at Farmville Cares. Refer to www.farmvillecares.org for additional information and updates on local resources and assistance.

The county and town will also continue to provide updates to both operational and community support and response information.