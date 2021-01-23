Valentine’s Art-on-the-Go bags coming soon

This February, the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts is partnering with the Farmville Lions Club on a new Valentine’s Day installment of the popular Art-on-the-Go series.

The Valentine’s Day Art-on-the-Go bags are filled with fun art activities for all ages, and will be available at the LCVA at no charge.

Valentine’s Day Art-on-the-Go is a reimagining of the LCVA’s popular series of Free Family Workshops. Free Family Workshops are designed to bring the community together in an enriching and creative environment to celebrate annual events throughout the year.

Valentine’s Day Art-on-the-Go bags will be available for contactless pick-up at the Longwood Center for the Visual Arts beginning Tuesday, Feb. 2, through Sunday, Feb. 14. The LCVA will be open Tuesday through Saturday from 11 a.m. through 5 p.m. and Sunday from 1 p.m. through 5 p.m.