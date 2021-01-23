Threatening email caused alert at Hampden-Sydney
Hampden-Sydney College posted an “all clear” at 1:19 p.m. Saturday after a threatening email caused the campus officials to send out an “active shooter alert” at 12:32 p.m.
The information posted earlier Saturday afternoon said the active shooter threat was only a threat and there was “no current shooter.” Students and those on campus were advised to remain in shelter.
An email sent to members of the Hampden-Sydney community shortly after the “all clear” was given, explained the origin of the threat. A threatening email to campus police triggered the alert. The same e mail was sent to several institutions.
Hampden-Sydney gives ‘all clear’ following active shooter threat
Hampden-Sydney College posted an “all clear” at 1:19 p.m. Saturday indicating the threat of an active shooter posted at 12:30... read more