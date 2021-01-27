Students named to dean’s list

Grace Rust, of Farmville, and Kayla Sage, of Buckingham, were recently named to the dean’s list at the College of William & Mary for the fall semester of 2020.

In order to achieve dean’s list status, a full-time degree seeking undergraduate student must take at least 12 credit hours and earn a 3.6 quality point average during the semester.

William & Mary is the second oldest institution of higher learning in the United States.