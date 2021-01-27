The latest weather update from the Wakefield Weather Forecasting Office says Prince Edward, Cumberland and Lunenburg counties could see up to an inch of snow overnight with winds expected to be above 20 miles per hour.

The wintry weather is expected to begin around 2 a.m. and last for a couple hours. The overnight low for the Farmville area is expected to be 30 degrees.

Lunenburg County was added to the winter weather advisory Wednesday afternoon. Snow accumulation totals are expected to be higher south of Prince Edward County.

Accumulations higher than two inches of snow are not expected.