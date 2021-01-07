Ruth Maxine (Finley) Harman entered the presence of her Lord and Savior on Wednesday, Dec. 30, just a few weeks short of her 92nd birthday. She was born Jan. 21, 1929, in Prairie Township (Holmesville), Ohio, to Ella Odetta Criswell and William Russell Finley. She is predeceased by her parents; her husband, Rev. Franklin Simpson Harman; her daughter, Rebecca Lee Mohler; and all of her siblings, Paul William Finley, Dorothy Lucille Finley, Marjorie Mae Branson, Kathryn Louise Thomas, William Russell Finley Jr., Vernon Dale Finley and Beverly Ann Fisher. Ruth Maxine spent many of her years serving the Lord Jesus in one role or another, from pastor’s wife, to foreign missionary helper in Bangladesh, to teacher for the Rebekah Home for Girls in Corpus Christi, Texas, to nursing home aide, to in-home aide for elderly widows and music teacher for beginning piano and violin students. She was a member of Community Baptist Church in Suffolk, where she served as a children’s Sunday school teacher and sang in the choir. Ruth Maxine is survived by her daughter, Joy Suzanne Roach; son-in-law, Philip Harvey Mohler; grandchildren, Sharon Ruth Bollinger, Berton Miller Swartzwelder IV, Timothy Philip Mohler, Bryce Franklin Swartzwelder and Titus Harman Mohler; great-grandchildren, Alexa, Shayne, Brianna, Cayden, Katalina and Kaitlin Rose; one great-great-granddaughter, Aurora and numerous nieces and nephews. A memorial service will be held at 3 p.m. on Sunday, Jan. 10, at Community Baptist Church (3520 Pruden Blvd., Suffolk, VA) with Rev. David Nicholes officiating. Due to current COVID-19 restrictions, there will not be a reception following the service. Viewing will be available at Parr Funeral Home & Crematory during the normal business hours of 9 a.m.-5 p.m. Thursday and Friday prior to her service. Interment will be in Sugarcreek, Ohio, at a later date. In lieu of flowers, remembrances may be made to Community Baptist Church.