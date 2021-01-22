Prince Edward County native receives award

Dennine Jordan Smith received the 2020 Faith in Action Award Monday, Jan. 11. This award is given by the Mayor of Kokomo, Indiana Tyler Moore to a citizen who serves the city by putting their faith in action and going above and beyond in service to the community. The 1998 graduate of Prince Edward County High School is the executive director of a non-profit organization that provides services to the homeless. During the pandemic, the agency partnered with Howard County to offer a shelter for homeless individuals affected by COVID-19. Smith and her husband Rev. Dr. William J. Smith, Jr. relocated to Kokomo, Indiana in June of 2015. Smith is the daughter of Darlene Jordan and the late John Jordan Jr. and the granddaughter of Eloise Lockett Jordan of Prospect.