Piedmont Regional Jail on lockdown

The Piedmont Regional Jail (PRJ) is currently on lockdown due to a COVID-19 outbreak at the facility.

Wednesday, Jan. 20, PRJ Superintendent Jerry Townsend said the jail currently has 12 offenders on-site who have tested positive for COVID-19 and have been isolated. Five inmates have COVID-19 test results pending.

He added there are currently two staff members at the facility who have tested positive for the coronavirus, with three employee test results pending.

On Wednesday, Townsend said the jail will remain on lockdown until the COVID positivity levels and systematic levels are down to a minimum.

“The safety/health of staff and offenders will always be the priority at PRJ,” he added.