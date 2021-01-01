January 1, 2021

Miller graduates from East Stroudsburg University

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, January 1, 2021

Phillip Miller, of Farmville, is among the 447 students who received degrees from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania Dec. 19.

Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional ceremonies could not take place. All degrees were conferred upon completion of coursework.

A total of 327 bachelor’s degrees, 112 master’s degrees and eight doctoral degrees were awarded.

