Miller graduates from East Stroudsburg University
Phillip Miller, of Farmville, is among the 447 students who received degrees from East Stroudsburg University in Pennsylvania Dec. 19.
Due to the COVID-19 pandemic, traditional ceremonies could not take place. All degrees were conferred upon completion of coursework.
A total of 327 bachelor’s degrees, 112 master’s degrees and eight doctoral degrees were awarded.
