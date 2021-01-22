Master Cattlemen course to be offered

The Virginia Cooperative Extension Office will offer the Virginia Master Cattlemen program online in the spring of 2021.

The program will consist of seven sessions that provide essential information for beef producers in the areas of economics, genetics, reproduction, nutrition, forages, herd health, and marketing.

Participants will receive a certificate as a Virginia Master Cattleman upon successful completion of all seven sessions of the program. The goal of the program is to build foundational knowledge which can be applied to advanced beef educational programs.

Online classes will be held weekly on Tuesdays from 6:30 to 8:30 p.m., beginning March 2 and concluding April 13.

The cost of the program is $70 per participant. All participants will receive a course notebook, and a course website will be used to provide educational materials and supplemental instruction.

To register for the course, use the following link https://tinyurl.com/vamastercattlemens. The registration deadline is Feb. 19. For additional information, contact the Buckingham Extension Office at (434) 969-4261.