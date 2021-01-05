Mamie Moss Cheseldine passed away in Buckingham Jan. 2. She was born Jul. 2, 1934 to Cosby Moody Moss and Gladys O’Bryant Moss. She is preceded in death by her husband Charles E. Cheseldine, her parents, her sister Edith Longest and her Grandson Rondall Powers. She is survived by her daughter Joyce Cline (Gary), grandson Nathan Powers (Hanan) and their sons Sulaiman and Idris, granddaughter Johni Fraykor (Nick) and children Gwyneth, Harrison and Anya and grandson Burns Powers and his mother Jennifer. She is also survived by three sisters Jeanette (Dee), Vernelle and Stella and two brothers Harry and Ray. When Mamie was born, she had an undiagnosed congenital heart defect. At age sixteen she was diagnosed and led by Dr. Garland Dyches to MCV hospital where she discovered that she had miraculously survived a deadly condition and the first to have open-heart surgery to correct it. She had a 50/50 chance at best with surgery and no chance to live without it. The whole county rallied around Mamie and prayed for this little girl to live. Doctors and students from all over the world came to MCV to observe her operation. There was even a little documentary book written about her ordeal. Mamie did live through her surgery and after weeks stationed in an “iron lung” she came home and the rest is history. Mamie loved gardening and the pink roses that surrounded her cottage style home showed it. She spent time feeding the birds and squirrels and talked to them as if they were her children. Mamie was a charitable person and gave generously to many children’s and veterans organizations, her favorites being St. Jude’s, Shriners Hospital for Children, and Wounded Warriors. She loved children and if she heard of any child who was in need, Mamie would pull out her purse. Mamie was a lifelong member of Bethlehem Baptist Church in Dillwyn. She loved the church and its people. Attending church was one of the things that she missed so much when Covid hit our community. Mamie loved her friends and family and they will miss her greatly. Graveside service will be held, Wednesday, Jan. 6 at 2 p.m. in the Bethlehem Baptist Church Cemetery. Memorial contributions may be made to Bethlehem Baptist Church. Dunkum Funeral Home served the family.