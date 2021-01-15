LETTER — There are ways to peacefully revolt

To the Editor:

When we step into a voting booth, we make revolution — peaceful revolution.

We vote in a new party or elect to continue with the existing one. The late President Kennedy wrote, “Those who make peaceful revolution impossible will make violent revolution inevitable.”

Voting is peaceful revolution. Writing to newspapers and elected representatives, voicing and having our concerns fairly vetted, is peaceful revolution. Selective media censorship, unfair election practices and a Justice Department unwilling to hear debate over these matters creates confusion, frustration and even gangland behavior. This is chaos, and it is welcomed only by those who relish the destruction of our republic.

There are and always will be those who would like to see America fail. They walk freely among us. Some attempt to teach our young to hate America with lopsided school and college curriculums. Some are found in large tech media and news outlets selectively censoring commentary from those who may not support their agenda. And they can even be found in our legislatures working hard to undo the protections offered in our Constitution.

Socialism fails, and true Communism doesn’t exist. What do exist outside of American Democracy are royalty and dictators. Our American Democracy breeds opportunity. What cannot be found is a dictatorship that will allow those powerful enough to create it, to continue to exist within it with enough power to destroy the country. And that difference is what makes America great and what we should continue to fight peacefully to protect.

Peter Kapuscinski

Dillwyn