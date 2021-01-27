JMU announces fall 2020 graduates

James Madison University announces that the following students graduated during the Dec. 19 commencement exercises.

Aaliyah Drake, of Cullen, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in psychology.

Dylan Schweickert, of Howardsville, graduated with a degree in biotechnology.

Samuel Godfrey, of Rice, graduated magna cum laude with a degree in sport and recreation management.

Alexandra Ayala, of Scottsville, graduated with a degree in media arts and design.

Ciana Graham-Shelton, of Scottsville, graduated with a degree in social work.

Alyse Lehrke, of Scottsville, graduated with a degree in strategic leadership.