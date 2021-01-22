Jaycees hold virtual installation ceremony

The Farmville Jaycees announced its new leadership team for 2021, holding a virtual installation ceremony Jan. 14.

Eboni Lee, immediate past president for the Virginia Jaycees, led the ceremony.

The newly installed Farmville Jaycees Leadership Team for 2021 includes Ti’Erra Elam, president. Elam is a banking professional with First Bank and owner of TSE Bookkeeping.

Rachelle Styles was sworn in as vice president. Styles is an insurance professional with Edgar Jones State Farm.

Warren Reid was installed as secretary and state director. Reid is a manager with Bland Reid Funeral Home and the owner of The Reid Executive Group.

Rounding out the 2021 leadership team is Cameron Patterson, who was installed as treasurer. Patterson is the executive director of the Robert Russa Moton Museum.

During the Farmville Jaycees Installation Ceremony, Elam shared some remarks with the organization and to those watching virtually. Elam’s theme for the year is “Together We Can,” and it focuses on lifting up Jaycees members, finding new ways to continue serving the community and making sure that everyone takes advantage of all the Jaycees has to offer.

“I look forward to serving as president during the 2021 year alongside our leadership team,” Elam said. “We will work to continue our mission of being an organization dedicated to developing leaders for a changing world. We remain committed to creating a sustainable impact in the community we serve.”

Additionally, a few local members of the Farmville Jaycees will hold leadership roles with the Virginia Jaycees during 2021. Reid will serve as the vice president for community development, with Patterson serving as vice president for individual development. Lee is serving as the immediate past president in 2021 following her year of service as president of the Virginia Jaycees.