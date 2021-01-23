Hampden-Sydney gives ‘all clear’ following active shooter threat

Hampden-Sydney College posted an “all clear” at 1:19 p.m. Saturday indicating the threat of an active shooter posted at 12:30 p.m. on the school’s website had been resolved.

The information posted earlier Saturday afternoon said the active shooter threat was only a threat and there was “no current shooter.” Students and those on campus were advised to remain in shelter.

A social media post from Prince Edward County said a phone threat was received Saturday by the Hampden-Sydney College police department of a possible shooting to occur on the Hampden-Sydney campus.

The “all clear” post said an email would follow with more detailed info. This story will be updated as more details about the incident that caused the active shooter threat become available.