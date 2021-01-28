Fuqua switches to virtual learning for 10 days

Fuqua School has temporarily switched operations to remote learning due to the surge in COVID-19 cases in the area.

“Please know we are not closed but have temporarily pivoted to remote learning for a period of 10 days due to safety concerns related to the increased number of positive cases we are seeing in our communities,” Fuqua Head of School Paul “Chance” Reynolds said in an email Thursday, Jan. 28.

He stated that no matter what the format, Fuqua, as well as all of its neighboring schools, are all doing their very best to provide a high-quality education to their students while also doing their very best to protect the health and well-being of their families and faculty.

“Hopefully, we will all see the number of positive cases in both our county and our region begin to decline soon as we all continue our fight against the ravages of this pandemic,” he said.