Driver privilege cards now available

Eligible Virginians may now apply for a driver privilege card at the Virginia Department of Motor Vehicles (DMV).

Applications will be accepted by appointment only; appointments can be made at dmvNOW. com/appt.

This change in Virginia law, authorized by the Virginia General Assembly, creates a driving credential for individuals who are non-U.S. citizens and cannot meet Virginia’s legal presence requirements, making them ineligible to receive a standard or REAL ID-compliant driver’s license in Virginia.

Customers may be eligible to obtain a driver privilege card if they meet the following criteria:

• are a non-U.S. citizen who is a resident of Virginia

• have reported income from Virginia sources or are claimed as a dependent on a tax return filed in Virginia in the past 12 months

• do not have a driving privilege that is currently suspended or revoked in Virginia or any other state, to include insurance-related infractions

The steps to obtain a driver privilege card vary based on a customer’s licensed driving history. DMV encourages those eligible to make an appointment, study and prepare for applicable tests at dmvNOW. com, and organize the documents necessary to obtain a driver privilege card. An interactive document guide, available on DMV’s website, helps to prepare customers for their visit.

For more information, visit dmvNOW.com/dpc.