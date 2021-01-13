Cumberland students return to virtual learning

Cumberland County Public Schools (CuCPS) students returned to full remote learning Wednesday, Jan. 13, after a member of the school nutrition team tested positive for COVID-19.

In a Tuesday, Jan, 12, Facebook post, officials said students would be attending school virtually for the remainder of the week after an employee at the middle/high school complex tested positive for the virus.

In a Jan. 13 statement CuCPS Superintendent Dr. Chip Jones said the positive case had affected the school’s transportation department as well, noting that the school is in the process of contact tracing and talking with the health department.

In Tuesday’s social media post, families were told they may receive a call from school staff if it is determined someone in the family was in direct contact with the virus.

Jones said at this time school officials plan to continue food distribution to the best of their ability.

“I appreciate the support of the community as we make decisions based on data and best practices,” he added.

An early morning post from the Cumberland Dukes Athletic Department Facebook page on Wednesday stated that all athletic practices, games and events would be put on pause until further notice.

All games through Jan. 18, the post added, will be postponed or canceled. Any possible reschedule dates will be announced at a later time.