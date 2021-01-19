Cary A. Blanton, 62 of Farmville, passed away on Jan. 14 of COVID-19 pneumonia. He was preceded in death by his parents, Henry A. and Maggie D. Blanton, and his brother, Henry A. Blanton, IV. Cary was born in Cumberland County, and was a 1976 graduate of Cumberland High School. He was employed by the Town of Farmville where he had worked for 24 years. He also operated his family farm where he raised Angus beef cattle. Cary was truly one of the good guys. He had a quiet unassuming personality and always saw the best in everyone. He will forever be remembered for his kindness, his generosity and his gentle nature. Cary loved the land and was happiest when he was tending his cattle or driving one of his tractors on the farm. He was an accomplished guitar player and spent countless hours playing to his English Shepard, Lucy, and his rescue dog, Trampus. He is survived by his brother, Richard S. Blanton (Libby); his companion of 34 years Carolyn B. Maples; his sister-in-law Joan K. Blanton; his nieces Helene A. Blanton, Holly A. Blanton (George Miller) and Heidi A. Blanton-Pohl (Danny); his nephew Henry A. Blanton, V; two great-nieces and six great-nephews and his beloved dogs Lucy and Trampus. The funeral will be private. In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to Browns Presbyterian Church c/o Carroll Gillispie, Jr., 556 S. Airport Rd., Farmville, VA 23901, for the upkeep of the church cemetery or to a charity of your choice. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.