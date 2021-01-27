Buckingham County property transfers

Following are the property transfers recorded in the Buckingham County Circuit Court Clerk’s Office for the month of June. The listing includes the grantor, the grantee, location of property and amount of consideration.

• Amherst Forty Six LLC to Ashley D. Plumb, 3.61 AC, James River District. $34,900.

• Marcus Austin; et al to Shedrick Chambers, 7.75 AC, James River District. $7,000.

• Charles W. Benhoff to Tyler Ray Morris; et ux, 3.41 AC, Curdsville District. $20,000.

• Charles W. Benhoff to Scott E. Baker; et ux, 32.06 AC, James River District. $59,900.

• John E Bickford; Tr et al to Bickford Family Lands LLC. Deed Gift.

• John E Bickford; Tr et al to Bickford Family Lands LLC. Deed Gift.

• John E Bickford; Tr et al to Bickford Family Lands LLC. Deed Gift.

• John E Bickford; Tr et al to Bickford Family Lands LLC. Deed Gift.

• John E Bickford; Tr et al to Bickford Family Lands LLC. Deed Gift.

• John E Bickford; Tr et al to Bickford Family Lands LLC. Deed Gift.

• John E Bickford; Tr et al to Bickford Family Lands LLC. Deed Gift.

• John E Bickford; Tr et al to Bickford Family Lands LLC. Deed Gift.

• John E Bickford; Tr et al to Bickford Family Lands LLC. Deed Gift.

• John E Bickford; Tr et al to Bickford Family Lands LLC. Deed Gift.

• John E Bickford; Tr et al to Bickford Family Lands LLC. Deed Gift.

• John E Bickford; Tr et al to Bickford Family Lands LLC. Deed Gift.

• Douglas Branch; et al to Marcos Albay, 31.094 AC, Maysville District. $50,000.

• Stanley M. Budney to David Micheal Budney; et al. Deed Gift.

• Jarvis N. Buggs to Marc Amos Montgomery, 5.750 AC, Marshall District. $13,000.

• Charles Robert Cassel to Charles Robert Cassel; Tr et. Deed Gift.

• Jefferson Catlett; Tr to Charles Spencer Marshall, 1 AC, Marshall District. $19,900.

• J Bradford Cox to Frank A. Harvey, 104.75 AC more or less, Maysville District. $170,000.

• Daniel Cristo; et ux to Laurel Danielle Snow; 17.87 AC, Maysville District. $361,500.

• Davis Real Properties LLC to Andy L. Hostetler, 147.65 AC, 137.7 AC, Curdsville District. $1,200,200.

• T William Dowdy; et ux to T William Dowdy; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Sandra Ann Dunn; o et ux to Carroll Lee Oliver. Deed Gift.

• Thelma J. Dyson to Sazette Dominique Miller. Deed Gift.

• Clarence M. Eldridge; et ux to Robert Carrington; et al, 2.017 AC, Marshall District. $85,000.

• Catherine A. Emmanuel to Catherine A. Emmanuel. Deed Gift.

• Charles W. Falbo to John Lowe; et ux, 5.50 AC, Curdsville District. $155,000.

• Zachary W M Fleetwood to Troy Kelvin Bowles, 4 AC, Maysville District. $155,000.

• Norman B. Gregory to Seth R. Jones; et al, 1 AC, Maysville District. $5,000.

• Gail W. Hariston to Timmie Brown, 2.085 AC, Marshall District. $7,500.

• Timothy Evert Holt to Jason W. Vaughan; et ux, 3 AC. Slate River District. $40,000.

• Hotel Street Capital LLC to Holden Curtis Davies, 6 AC, Marshall District. $44,000.

• JCM III LLC to Country Oaks Land & Timber LLC, 162 AC, Francisco District. $235,000.

• Marcus C. Jones, Jr; et al to Catlett Land Company, 3.304 AC, Curdsville District. $22,000.

• Margaret S. Kitchen to Catlett Land Company, 28.618 AC, James River District. $46,000.

• David E. Knowsley to Michael E. Corbin; et al, 24.8 AC, .36 AC, James River District. $50,000.

• Randy J. Lesueur to Randy J. Lesueur; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Wanda L. McGhee; et al to Ricky W. Thompson, 8 AC, Marshall District. $155,900.

• Midkiff Timber LLC to John C. Allen, 120 AC, Slate River District. $241,000.

• Donald Todd Morris; et al to Kenneth D. Cook; et ux, 33.656 AC, Francisco District. $55,000.

• C W Payne, Jr; et al to Marguerite L. Blanton; et al, 2.21 AC, Slate River District. $29,900.

• Jacqueline C. Pearson to David T. Perkins; et al, 13.144 AC, James River District. $15,000.

• Jacqueline C. Pearson; et al to Lynn P. Perkins; et al. Deed Gift.

• Kenneth W. Ragland; et al to Leanne N. Ragland; et al. Deed Gift.

• Kenneth W. Ragland; et al to Crystal R. Thibault. Deed Gift.

• Patricia C. Rogers to CMH Homes INC, 4 AC, James River District. $32,000.

• Deborah L. Seay; et al to Edward Stuart Saunders; IV; et, 32.04 AC, James River District. $65,000.

• Brenda M. Smith to Brenda M. Smith; et al. Deed Gift.

• Cora M. Smith to Bobby E. Smith; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Earl B. Snoddy; et ux to Earl B. Snoddy; et al. Deed Gift.

• Spear Mountain Investments LLC to Angela H. Moore, 1.3 AC, James River District. $70,500.

• Spear Mountain Investments LLC to Teresa Adee Ashworth, .43 AC, Curdsville District. $50,550.

• Donna L. Steinruck to Wayne F. Llewellyn; et ux, 1.94 AC, .76 AC, Maysville District. $10,000.

• Johnny L. Townsend to Robert Eugene Townsend; et al, 1 AC, 1 AC, Francisco District. $4,000.

• Rachel Green Townsend to Robert Eugene; et al. Deed Gift.

• US Bank Trust NA to Sarah Snier; et vir, 3 AC, Marshall District. $80,000.

• Margaret G. Stout Vance; et al to Fred A. Vance; et ux. Deed Gift.

• Robert J. West; et al to Courtina Ann Morgan-Watson, 2.006 AC, Maysville District. $17,000.

• Doris S. Whorley to Jason W. Vaughn; et ux, 1 AC, Maysville District. $20,000.

• Windy Hill Properties LLC to Brandon D. Savage; et ux, 5 AC, James River District. $73,000.

• Florence B. Wright; et al to Mitchell R. Wright. Deed Gift.

• Florence B. Wright; et al to Mark Robert Wright. Deed Gift.