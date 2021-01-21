Bernice Stiles Hawkins, 79 of Farmville, was born Oct. 22, 1941 in Sevierville, Tennessee. She passed away surrounded by family on Jan. 17.

She was the daughter of the late Eugene Franklin Stiles of Sevierville, Tennessee and Maude Farmer Stiles of Buckingham.

Preceding her in death was her late husband Foster Rudolph Hawkins. They were married on Jun. 24, 1961.

Also preceding Bernice in death was her eldest daughter, Daphne Lynn Agee and son-in-law William Alfred Wingfield.

Bernice is survived by her sister, Betty Calhoun (J.W.); daughter, Candice Wingfield; son-in-law, John Agee; niece, Amy Vaugh (Mike) and grandchildren, Neal Collins (Crystal), Christopher Collins (Sarah), Jessica Dedmond and Allison Kennon. She is also survived by her beloved great-grandchildren, Bristol Dedmond, Mikileigh Robertson and Emily Kennon.

She retired from the Prince Edward County Public School system after serving 26 years as secretary to the superintendent. She was a founding member and president of Madeline’s House.

She was also a founding and devoted member of Heritage Baptist Church of Farmville. In her later years, she loved spending time with her family, especially her great-grandchildren, friends and working with several civic organizations. She was loved by all that knew her. Her house was a loving home to all, especially the many friends of her grandchildren who came to know her as “Non”. She will forever be remembered for her high-spirited personality, selflessness and fiercely loving heart.

A small service will be held at Heritage Baptist Church on Saturday, Jan. 23 at 1pm. A family only graveside service will follow.

In lieu of flowers, donations may be made to the American Heart Association in her name. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family. www.puckettfh.com.