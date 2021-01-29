Beef and commodity prices updated

Virginia Market News Service reported the following weekly ag trends on Jan. 22.

In Virginia, state graded feeder cattle mostly $2 to $15 lower, with light cattle trading steady to $2 higher. Feeder cattle at regular auction sales uneven, with steers trading $1 to $4 higher and heifers trading $5 to $8 lower. Slaughter cows mostly $2 to $4 higher. Wheat 9 cents lower, new crop 7 cents lower. Corn mostly 10 cents to 35 cents lower, new crop 9 cents lower. Soybeans 36 cents to 76 cents lower, new crop 28 cents lower.

State Graded Feeder Steers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs. $136-$164.50, average $158.76

500-600 lbs. $126-$149, average $141.68

600-700 lbs. $112-$133, average $126.81

700-800 lbs. $110-$122, average $117.88

State Graded Feeder Heifers, Medium and Large 1

400-500 lbs. $115-$130, average $124.77

500-600 lbs. $101-$122.50, average $114.24

600-700 lbs. $80-$111.50, average $106.25

700-800 lbs. $85-$101, average $95.36

Slaughter Cows

Boning, 800-1200 lbs., $36-$57, average $49.77

Breakers, 1200-1600 lbs., $41-$62, average $52.08

Wheat

Eastern Shore new crop $5.98-$6.03; Middle Peninsula $6.51, new crop $6.38; Norfolk new crop $6.38; Richmond-Petersburg new crop $6.23; Roanoke $7.21, new crop $6.73; Wakefield new crop $6.48.

Corn

Eastern Shore $5.44-$5.49, new crop $4.54; Harrisonburg $5.79-$6.04; Middle Peninsula $5.44, new crop $4.44; Norfolk new crop $4.44-$4.69; Richmond-Petersburg $5.69, new crop $4.84; Wakefield $5.44-$5.74.

Soybeans

Eastern Shore $13.35-$13.40, new crop $11.24; Harrisonburg $13.05-$13.55; Middle Peninsula $13.90, new crop $11.39; Norfolk $14.20, new crop $11.49-$11.74; Richmond-Petersburg $13.95-$14.00, new crop $11.44; Wakefield $13.95-$14.10, new crop $11.69

Livestock prices per hundredweight; grain prices per bushel.