January 9, 1932-December 31, 2020 Barbara Fletcher Greenhalgh, 88, died kicking and screaming that she needed one more day! She is preceded in death by her husband of 62 years, Jack Greenhalgh; son, James; her parents Walter W. and Grace Fletcher, Sr.; brothers, Rowland, Willard, Walter, George and sister Charlotte. Barbara graduated from Westford Academy, Westford, Massachusetts, where she played tennis and basketball. She was a laboratory technician, receiving her certification from St. John’s Hospital School of Clinical Lab Science, Lowell, Massachusetts. Barbara and Jack lived in Groton, Massachusetts for 25 years, where she was a member of the Groton League of Women Voters, President of the Groton Women’s Club, member of the Ida McKinley Eastern Star and was a working matron and associate of the Grand Matron of Grand Chapter. Barbara and Jack loved to travel and lived in Nashua, New Hampshire; Wilmington, Delaware; Thornton, Pennsylvania; St. Croix, and Farmville. They were members of Johns Memorial Episcopal Church. Barbara is survived by her loving children Karen (Jack Donnelly), Charlotte (Janet Green), John (Valerie), Lisa and Amy-Louise, 15 grandchildren, 9 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. Barbara loved people and the hospitality industry, working many years as a server at the Country Gourmet in Merrimack, New Hampshire, Top Hat restaurant in St. Croix and Pace One Restaurant in Thornton, Pennsylvania. With her daughter, Karen, Barbara owned Croquet and Crumpets, serving catered English afternoon tea out of Wilmington, Delaware. She was interviewed and featured for an article in Victoria Magazine, The Hunt magazine, the Philadelphia Inquirer and Delaware Today magazine and on a local Scottish radio station. Barbara volunteered at Goodwill and the Habitat Store in Farmville for 10 years, receiving the Golden Hammer award. She was an Airforce observer during WWII and loved to tell the stories of watching for possible enemy planes, ready to alert the authorities. Barbara loved her flower gardens, bird watching, especially hummingbirds and driving her convertible! There will be a Celebration of Life gathering at a later date. Contributions can be made to the Johns Memorial Episcopal Church Music Program, 400 High St, Farmville, VA 23901 Puckett Funeral Home will be serving the family.