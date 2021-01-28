Averette Simpson Jr., age 81 of Prospect, passed away on Thursday Jan. 22.

He was born in Farmville and raised in Prospect on the family farm that grew to be known as Scufflin Acres. He attended Farmville High School. He grew up to not only be a great farmer but an even better man. His faith and love for God were second to none, and his love for his family was never ending.

He spent all of his life up until retirement operating a dairy farm, tobacco farming and in the later years, chicken farming.

He was an active member of Appomattox PE Presbyterian Church in Prospect where he served many years as an elder.

He is preceded in death by his parents, Ward and Ruth Kelsey Simpson, along with two sons, Daniel Simpson and Doyne Simpson.

He is survived by his wife Mary K Simpson, his daughter-in-law, Dianne (Doyne) Simpson Garrett, son, David (Robyn) Simpson of Prospect, son, Derek (Rebecca) Simpson of Prospect, daughter, Alisa (Richard) LeSueur of Prospect, daughter, Amy (Jason) Wynne of Buckingham, son, Joshua (Kelly) Simpson of Moncks Corner, South Carolina, daughter, Ruth Simpson of Prospect and sister, Susan (Bill) Shirley and sons of Staunton.

He is also survived by many grandchildren and great grandchildren that without fail would bring the biggest smiles to his face.

A private service will be held. In lieu of flowers please send any donations to the Prospect Fire Dept.