January 28, 2021

Missing Prince Edward woman found

By Staff Report

Published 3:44 pm Thursday, January 28, 2021

UPDATE: The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, that Sandra A. Bollinger, of Prince Edward, has been found unharmed.

Sandra A. Bollinger

Bollinger was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 27, according to a press release from Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps.

The Prince Edward sheriff’s office was assisted by the Virginia State Police on this case. 

