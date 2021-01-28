Missing Prince Edward woman found
UPDATE: The Prince Edward County Sheriff’s Office reported at 4:50 p.m. Thursday, Jan. 28, that Sandra A. Bollinger, of Prince Edward, has been found unharmed.
Bollinger was reported missing on Wednesday, Jan. 27, according to a press release from Sheriff L.A. “Tony” Epps.
The Prince Edward sheriff’s office was assisted by the Virginia State Police on this case.
You Might Like
Hospitalizations drop at Centra
Centra Health officials are encouraged by a recent reduction in COVID-19 patients at Lynchburg General, although Centra Southside Community Hospital... read more