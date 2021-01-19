January 19, 2021

  • 54°

Alexander Owen Simboli

By Staff Report

Published 9:29 am Tuesday, January 19, 2021

Alexander Owen Simboli, 28, born on Jul. 18, 1992 passed away on Jan. 14. He is survived by his mother, Anne T. Simboli, his father, Mike Simboli (Renee’), sister, Cheryl S. Berry (Steven), stepsister Angela Edwards (Jae), stepbrother Dale McIlroy and too many friends to mention. Alex loved music, loved to laugh and playing cards with his dad. Alex was an excellent cook. Puckett Funeral Home is serving the family.www.puckettfh.com.

