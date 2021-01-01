$1 million lottery ticket sold at local Sheetz

Someone who bought a lottery ticket at the Sheetz in Farmville may start 2021 by winning $1 million.

The Virginia Lottery announced the winning numbers in its Virginia New Year’s Millionaire Raffle Friday, Jan. 1. Four $1 million winning tickets were announced. The winning ticket number at the Farmville Sheetz at 2016 South Main Street is 151989.

The other three winning tickets were purchased at a 7-Eleven in Woodbridge, a 7-Eleven in Virginia Beach and a Royal Farms in Fredericksburg.

The ticket specifies that the prizes has to be claimed within 180 days of the drawing.