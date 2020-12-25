Woman arrested on drug charges
A Farmville woman was arrested and held without bail on one count of possession with intent to distribute after cocaine was seized from her residence.
The arrest of Shawnda Scott, 41, was part of an ongoing criminal investigation by the Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Scott is being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail. The cocaine was seized from a residence in the 200 block of Hylawn Avenue.
You Might Like
Alternate ways to donate to Special Olympics Area 12
COVID-19 has led to the cancellation of Bob Barnhill’s annual Special Olympics Area 12 fundraiser, February’s Polar Plunge, but there... read more