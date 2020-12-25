December 25, 2020

Woman arrested on drug charges

By Staff Report

Published 6:00 am Friday, December 25, 2020

A Farmville woman was arrested and held without bail on one count of possession with intent to distribute after cocaine was seized from her residence.

The arrest of Shawnda Scott, 41, was part of an ongoing criminal investigation by the Piedmont Regional Narcotics and Gang Task Force. Scott is being held at the Piedmont Regional Jail. The cocaine was seized from a residence in the 200 block of Hylawn Avenue.

