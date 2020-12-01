Wilbur Wilson Whitehead, 84 of Tower Hill Road, Dillwyn, died Thursday, Nov. 26. He and his wife Carolyn Abernathy Whitehead, formerly of Danville, shared their lives together for 63 years. Born in Hobgood, North Carolina, Nov. 30, 1935, he was a son of the late Viola Hudson and Lawrence Elbert Whitehead. Wilbur was a charter member of Glory Baptist Church. He ran Whitehead’s Auto Repair when he lived in Virginia Beach. In addition to his wife, he is survived by two sons, Wilbur “Buddy” Whitehead, Jr., and wife, Sue of Dillwyn and Brent Alan Whitehead of Virginia Beach; one daughter, Darlene W. Lewis and husband, Ed of Dillwyn; four grandchildren, Travis Stark, Amanda Lewis, Katelynn Whipkey and Jacob Whitehead; one great-grandson, Paxton Stark. He was preceded in death by three brothers, Spencer Whitehead, Edward Whitehead and Howard Whitehead; one sister, Trudy Burkett. Robinson Funeral Home and Cremation service is serving the family. An online condolence may be sent by visiting www.robinsonfuneral.com