VCU tightens visitor policy

As COVID-19 cases increase across Central Virginia, VCU Health is updating its inpatient visitation policy at VCU Medical Center to further protect patients, visitors and health care workers.

Effective Monday, Dec. 14, patients hospitalized at VCU Medical Center who do not have COVID-19 will be permitted only one adult visitor per day. This is a reduction from the previously permitted two visitors per day.

This update includes patients in VCU Medical Center’s Labor and Delivery and Mother Infant Unit, who will now be permitted one adult visitor per day. This is a reduction from the previously permitted two visitors per day. Professional doulas are not included in the visitor count.

Visitation policies for outpatient clinics, emergency departments, pediatric services and cancer services remain unchanged at this time.

To view the full details, please visit the VCU Health visitation policy.