Truck catches fire in Cumberland

Crews responded Saturday, Dec. 19, to a reported vehicle fire in the 1500 block of Anderson Highway in Cumberland County .

Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) firefighters arrived on scene to discover a pickup truck with fire coming from the engine compartment. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

According to CVFD member Ben Pfeiffer, the fire was believed to be caused by a fuel leak. No injuries occurred as a result of the accident.