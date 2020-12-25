Truck catches fire in Cumberland
Crews responded Saturday, Dec. 19, to a reported vehicle fire in the 1500 block of Anderson Highway in Cumberland County .
Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) firefighters arrived on scene to discover a pickup truck with fire coming from the engine compartment. The blaze was quickly extinguished.
According to CVFD member Ben Pfeiffer, the fire was believed to be caused by a fuel leak. No injuries occurred as a result of the accident.
You Might Like
Local vet crafts gun racks for Tomb of the Unknown Soldier
A local veteran and Dillwyn native was able to experience a once-in-a-lifetime opportunity when he was tasked this year to... read more