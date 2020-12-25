Truck catches fire in Cumberland

December 25, 2020

A fuel leak in the engine compartment is believed to have been the cause of a vehicle fire in Cumberland County on Saturday, Dec. 19.

By Alexa Massey

Published 6:00 am Friday, December 25, 2020

Crews responded Saturday, Dec. 19, to a reported vehicle fire in the 1500 block of Anderson Highway in Cumberland County .

Cumberland Volunteer Fire Department (CVFD) firefighters arrived on scene to discover a pickup truck with fire coming from the engine compartment. The blaze was quickly extinguished.

According to CVFD member Ben Pfeiffer, the fire was believed to be caused by a fuel leak. No injuries occurred as a result of the accident.

