Ruth Annette “Ann” McAbee Jamerson, 56 of Cumberland passed away Wednesday, Nov. 25 at her home surrounded by family. Ann was born on Jan. 31, 1964, in Farmville, to the late Willie Thomas McAbee, Sr. and Ruby Rose Davis McAbee. She will be lovingly remembered by her fiancé, Bernard O’Neal Woodfin, Sr.; her sons, Bernard O’ Neal Woodfin, Jr. of Richmond and Thomas Ray Woodfin (Bobbi) of Cumberland; her daughters, Elizabeth Rose Jamerson and Rebecca Dale Jamerson, both of Cumberland; and her grandchildren, Alexis, Bailey and Aiden. She is survived by her siblings, brothers, Willie Thomas “Billy” McAbee, Jr. (Sharon) of Farmville, Ernest Andrew “Ernie” McAbee (Frankie) of Farmville and Joseph Madison “Matt” McAbee (Susan) of Fairfield, Ohio; sisters, Cynthia Rose “Cindy” McAbee Wiatt (Mark) of Gloucester, Brenda Fay McAbee Grant of Farmville, Tammie Sue McAbee Brown (John) of Cumberland and Terry Lynn McAbee of Cumberland; along with many nieces, nephews, great nieces, great nephews, and extended family. Ann spent her life in and around Cumberland County. She was always smiling and willing to offer help, love and support to any and all who needed it. At the time of her death, she was a member of Hobson’s Chapel United Methodist Church. Visitation will be held at 11 a.m. on the grounds of the former Centenary United Methodist Church in Cumberland, Wednesday, Dec. 2. A memorial service will follow graveside at noon with interment in the Centenary Cemetery. In lieu of flowers, the family is asking for memorial contributions to be made to Shorter Funeral Home, 1905 South Main Street, Farmville, 23901, to help with final expenses. Shorter Funeral Home of Farmville is serving the family.