Ronnie Junior Brown
Ronnie Junior Brown, 50, departed this life on Dec. 11 at his home in Dillwyn. He is survived by his father, Ronnie Cooley, mother, Gloria Brown; brother Roland Brown; sisters, Gloriana McLaughlin, Lisa McLaughlin, and Clarice McLaughlin and other relatives and friends. A memorial service will be held later. Arrangements entrusted to Marian Gray Thomas Funeral Home of Cumberland.
Larry Lee Cook
Larry Lee Cook, 60, passed away on Dec. 3 in Tucson Arizona. Formally of Farmville precedes in death by his... read more