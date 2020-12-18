Road construction planned
Highway work requiring road/lane/structure closures planned; however, work may be delayed/canceled due to weather or other issues. For up-to-date information, call 511 or visit www.511Virginia.org.
District-wide activities:
Crews will perform various construction/maintenance activities throughout the district using the best practices of social distancing. Activities include, but are not limited to bridge and guardrail maintenance, brush/tree/limb cutting, surface/shoulder work, work orders, pavement messaging, mowing, boom axing, drainage repairs/work and roadside cleanup.
Work at specific locations (by county):
Buckingham County:
• Route 608 (651-725) – Road closed from 8 a.m. to 2:30 p.m. Dec. 21-23 for debris removal. Detour via 608, 651, 609, 725 and back to 608.
• Route 664 (660-737) –Emergency pipe repairs until Jan. 29. Detour 660 and 737.
• Note districtwide activities.
Charlotte County:
•Route 40 – Crew will repair slope damage.
• Note districtwide activities.
Cumberland County:
•Note districtwide activities.
Prince Edward County:
• Route 15/665 turn lanes and 15/692 roundabout – Work to begin after the first of year.
• Route 625 (672 – 625) – Emergency pipe replacement until Jan. 30.
• Route 690 (652-651) – Emergency pipe replacement until Jan. 29.
• Note districtwide activities.
