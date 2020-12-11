Reynolds appointed to Board of Social Work

Longwood employee and Cumberland County resident Teresa Reynolds was recently appointed by Virginia Gov. Ralph Northam to the Virginia Board of Social Work.

Reynolds currently serves as the Social Work Program coordinator and director of field education at Longwood University for the Bachelor of Social Work Program. She received her Bachelor of Social Work at Longwood College in 1996 and her Master of Social Work from Virginia Commonwealth University in 2000.

Having grown up in Powhatan County, Reynolds currently resides in Cumberland with her husband and two daughters.

As a licensed clinical social worker (LCSW), Reynolds maintained a private practice for five years where she worked with many clients with a variety of mental health diagnoses. Before working at Longwood, she served in the non-profit sector with a private adoption agency, Coordinators2 Inc.

She also worked in the public education system as a school social worker with Charlottesville City Schools and Chesterfield County Public Schools. She also has a history of working with the Fluvanna Department of Social Services and Powhatan Department of Social Services.

When she’s not working, she enjoys spending time at home in Cumberland with her family and dogs.

“I am extremely honored to have been selected to serve on the Virginia Board of Social Work,” Reynolds said Tuesday, Dec. 8. “I have been a LCSW for 15 years and have enjoyed working in private practice, as well as providing clinical supervision for individuals seeking licensure. Now, I have the opportunity to make a positive impact on the social work profession from the state level, and I am humbled by this opportunity to serve.”

According to Reynolds, members of the Virginia Board of Social Work have a four-year appointment and assist with policy formation/revision, ensuring that supervisors are credentialed appropriately, reviewing complaints made on practicing clinicians and overall protecting the citizens of the state to ensure that social workers are prepared to provide services to clients.

Also appointed to the board were Canek Aguirre of Alexandria and Gloria Polk Manns of Roanoke.