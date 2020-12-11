Post 32 donates to Toys for Tots

The Jack Garland American Legion Post 32 and American Legion Auxiliary Unit 32 located on Graham Road dropped off lots of toys for the Toys for Tots program to the collection site at Edward Jones Investments, 306A East Third Street in Farmville. Seated from left to right are: Jenny Bobko, chaplain and Nancy Faxton, auxiliary president. Standing are: Melissa Bailey, vice president; Nancy Pempel, historian; Yvonne Costello, member and Erika Evans, treasurer. Not pictured is Dennis Merkle, post commander.